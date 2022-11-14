The last Repair Cafe of 2022 will take place on Nov. 19 at the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge hosts last Repair Cafe of the year

The Nov. 19 event by the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is completely free

Any locals with broken household items are encouraged to bring them to the next Repair Cafe event, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre.

These monthly Repair Cafe events are a chance for people to get assistance from experienced volunteers who will help attendees fix a wide variety of broken or damaged items, ranging from bicycles to picture frames. And best of all, it is completely free to get an item repaired.

With all of the various supplies and spare parts being provided by the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, the only thing that participants need to bring with them is their damaged items.

This upcoming Repair Cafe will feature special guests from the Maple Ridge Museum, who will be bringing their Museum on the Move display.

Several historically-repaired items from the museum will be on display, with museum guests and Repair Cafe volunteers available to help repair any antiques brought to the event.

The Nov. 19 Repair Cafe will be the last one of 2022, wrapping up the fifth year that these events have been held in Maple Ridge.

The Ridge Meadows Recycling Society is encouraging anyone with repair skills to volunteer for the Repair Cafe as a fixer. Individuals lacking such skills can also volunteer at the event as a general assistant.

To volunteer for either position, visit https://rmrecycling.org/.

In order to attend the last Repair Cafe of the year, visit the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre at 12150 224th Street on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information is available by emailing leanne@rmrecycling.org or phoning 604-463-5545.



