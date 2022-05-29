Maple Ridge house fire not considered suspicious

Despite neighbours reporting the sounds of loud exlosions, and reports there was ammunition going off inside a Maple Ridge house fire, fire investigators have found no signs of illegal activity in the charred remains.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Michael Van Dop said the fire is not considered suspicious. It happened on May 18 in the 22500 block of 123rd Avenue, and flames and smoke shot high into the sky at the property next to Reg Franklin Park.

He said there were no loud explosions while he was at the scene, and smaller bangs could have been caused by a box of rounds, but that has not been confirmed.

“Structure fires make all kinds of noises,” he said, noting vehicle tires can explode in a fire.

He noted there were no injuries, and the house was a total loss.

