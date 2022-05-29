Firefighters battle a blaze on 123rd Avenue last week. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Firefighters battle a blaze on 123rd Avenue last week. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge house fire not considered suspicious

No signs of illegal activity says fire chief

Despite neighbours reporting the sounds of loud exlosions, and reports there was ammunition going off inside a Maple Ridge house fire, fire investigators have found no signs of illegal activity in the charred remains.

Maple Ridge Fire Chief Michael Van Dop said the fire is not considered suspicious. It happened on May 18 in the 22500 block of 123rd Avenue, and flames and smoke shot high into the sky at the property next to Reg Franklin Park.

He said there were no loud explosions while he was at the scene, and smaller bangs could have been caused by a box of rounds, but that has not been confirmed.

“Structure fires make all kinds of noises,” he said, noting vehicle tires can explode in a fire.

He noted there were no injuries, and the house was a total loss.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting Maple Ridge house fire where there’s ammunition inside

READ ALSO: West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridge

Previous story
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at B.C. priest school in 1970s
Next story
‘Don’t be a fawn-napper’: BC Conservation reminds public to leave baby deer alone

Just Posted

Siblings, Dave from Surrey, and Emily from Maple Ridge, will be competing on Season 3 of Lego Masters. (Lego Masters Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women competes on Season 3 of LEGO Masters

People take part in an aqua fit class at Hammond Outdoor Pool. (The News files)
Hammond Outdoor Pool opened for the season

Firefighters battle a blaze on 123rd Avenue last week. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge house fire not considered suspicious

Sergeant Dave Miyashita, a member of the RCMP since 1993, was the Reviewing Officer this year. (Special to The News)
Air cadets honoured at 68th annual Ceremonial Review in Maple Ridge