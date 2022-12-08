A residential strutcture fire was reported at 13375 Cedar Way just before 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. (Derrick van Wyk/Special to The News)

A residential strutcture fire was reported at 13375 Cedar Way just before 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. (Derrick van Wyk/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge house fire shuts down rural street

The Cedar Way property has been unoccupied since June, according to neighbour

A fire on a rural property in Maple Ridge has destroyed at least one building next to a house that has been unoccupied since June.

Maple Ridge firefighters rushed to the scene at 13375 Cedar Way on Thursday, Dec. 8, to find flames shooting into the air.

Derrick van Wyk and his wife Caara, who live next door to the property, which is located just East of the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association and the North Alouette Regional Greenway, saw the flames at around 8:15 a.m. when they came downstairs to their kitchen.

They called 911 and were told that the fire had already been called in.

There are a few buildings on the property, explained the couple, including: the main house; a little two-storey barn-type building that the couple said was condemned; and a garage on the other side.

It was the barn structure that had caught on fire, said Derrick. And from what they could tell the fire did not cross over to the main house.

They were concerned, though, that trees next to the building would catch on fire and spread to their property.

“The fire was massive,” exclaimed Derrick.

Caara estimated that flames from the fire were shooting about 30 feet into the air.

The house had been up for sale and was sold only about a week ago, said the couple, who got to see the buildings at an open house.

They said the barn had “a bunch of weird little suites” in it.

And, they said, about a year ago there was a bunch of people living in that building with trailers parked along the driveway and they were evicted. Since June the building has remained unoccupied.

Derrick said when firefighters got on the scene they had the fire under control in about three minutes.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firemaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Teens demand more support for survivors of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

Just Posted

Extreme weather beds are now available for the homeless in Maple Ridge when temperatures dip below 0 C. (The News files)
City pulls extreme weather bed program together for homeless in Maple Ridge – just as snow hits

A residential strutcture fire was reported at 13375 Cedar Way just before 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. (Derrick van Wyk/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge house fire shuts down rural street

The province is urging people to get their flu shot this year, as more people with symptoms are seen at hospitals, particularly children. (Maple Ridge News file)
More kids missing school in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Members of the Dunvegan Dance Academy were involved in the Maple Ridge Santa Clause parade on Dec. 3. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Santa Claus Parade slides through Maple Ridge