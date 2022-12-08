Maple Ridge house fire shuts down rural street

The Cedar Way property has been unoccupied since June, according to neighbour

A residential strutcture fire was reported at 13375 Cedar Way just before 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022. (Derrick van Wyk/Special to The News)

A fire on a rural property in Maple Ridge has destroyed at least one building next to a house that has been unoccupied since June.

Maple Ridge firefighters rushed to the scene at 13375 Cedar Way on Thursday, Dec. 8, to find flames shooting into the air.

Derrick van Wyk and his wife Caara, who live next door to the property, which is located just East of the North Fraser Therapeutic Riding Association and the North Alouette Regional Greenway, saw the flames at around 8:15 a.m. when they came downstairs to their kitchen.

They called 911 and were told that the fire had already been called in.

There are a few buildings on the property, explained the couple, including: the main house; a little two-storey barn-type building that the couple said was condemned; and a garage on the other side.

It was the barn structure that had caught on fire, said Derrick. And from what they could tell the fire did not cross over to the main house.

They were concerned, though, that trees next to the building would catch on fire and spread to their property.

“The fire was massive,” exclaimed Derrick.

Caara estimated that flames from the fire were shooting about 30 feet into the air.

The house had been up for sale and was sold only about a week ago, said the couple, who got to see the buildings at an open house.

They said the barn had “a bunch of weird little suites” in it.

And, they said, about a year ago there was a bunch of people living in that building with trailers parked along the driveway and they were evicted. Since June the building has remained unoccupied.

Derrick said when firefighters got on the scene they had the fire under control in about three minutes.

• More information will be provided as it becomes available.

