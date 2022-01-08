Maple Ridge invites citizens to report potholes

The freezing temperatures can cause tire-eating potholes in roadways, and the cities of Maple Ridge and Maple Ridge invite the public to report needed road repairs.

“Our staff have proactively found and are repairing four potholes around the community today,” said City of Maple Ridge spokesman Fred Armstrong on Friday. “This is a priority work focus in the spring, as a quick permanent repair can protect the road surface for many years.”

One of the challenges of going back and forth from sub-zero to seasonal temperature norms is that melting water gets into cracks in pavement and freezes, explained Armstrong. Water expands in volume when it freezes, and damages the pavement, which can lead to potholes.

Other communities in the Lower Mainland have had significant problems with potholes large enough to flatten tires.

READ ALSO: Large 16 Avenue pothole causes big problems for South Surrey drivers

“The City of Maple Ridge works proactively throughout the year to maintain the road surfaces to mitigate weather related impacts,” he said. “Thus far, we have not received any calls for service for potholes, however if someone does see one open up, please call the Operations Centre at 604-463-9581 or go online to the ‘Report a Concern’ page at mapleridge.ca so our staff can make a temporary patch and when the weather is more favourable, a permanent patch.”

READ ALSO: B.C. to deploy rapid COVID-19 tests for school staff when they arrive

The city of Pitt Meadows has not received an increase in calls for potholes at this time, but residents who one are are asked to report it to the city website.

Pitt Meadows will be conducting a paving condition assessment in the coming year, to plan repaving.