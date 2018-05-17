City of Maple Ridge has issued flood alerts to about 50 homes. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes

Residents told how to prepare for high water, sand bags offered

The fast-running Fraser River has prompted the City of Maple Ridge to issue a flood advisory to about 50 homes along Wharf Street in the low-lying Hammond area.

Residents there received notices about how to protect their homes if the water keeps rising.

The city, which has activated its emergency operations centre, is also delivering sand and sandbags to the west end of Wharf Street, beneath the Golden Ears Bridge, if people want to make fortifications.

If the river level at the Mission gauge reaches 6.5 metres, residents will be issued evacuation alerts, to prepare for any possible future evacuation of the area, if that becomes necessary.

There’s also a sandbagging depot set up at Bradley’s One Stop Landscape and Garden Supplies at 23549 Lougheed Hwy., for residents who’ve received a flood advisory notice.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the river.

“Water levels on the Fraser River and tributaries are very high and water flows are fast. Exercise extreme caution if you are near the river. We also recommend that people stay off the Fraser River for recreation purposes,” said a news release from the city Wednesday.

The city has also closed the boat dock at the Haney Wharf while the river is running high.

Katzie First Nation is also making preparations for high water with a community-wide sandbagging effort underway.

A high stream flow advisory is currently in place for the Fraser River.

In Pitt Meadows, city crews are monitoring the dikes.

“There is no immediate risk of flooding in areas protected by dikes; however, water is running quickly and there is considerable debris in the Fraser,” the city says.

Emergency program coordinator Barb Morgan said the city currently is in a “pretty good position” because of its extensive diking system. No alerts have been issued.

The current BC River Forecast Centre is predicting that levels could reach between 6.0m to 6.6m on the Mission gauge in the next 7-10 days (approximately May 22).

Previous story
Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops
Next story
Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Just Posted

Helping homeless youth a passion for Citizen of the Year

Teesha Sharma’s goal is to open up a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows mayor announces he will run again

Becker running on taxes, transportation and transparency platform

Maple Ridge issues flood advisory notices to Hammond homes

Residents told how to prepare for high water, sand bags offered

Katzie put out the call for help as river rises

Working with Pitt Meadows, sandbagging underway in case Fraser River floods

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

5 to start your day

A coyote is euthanized after a child attacked in Burnaby, B.C. not happy with Ottawa and more

Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Fatal motorbike crash near Kamloops

The incident shut Highway 5A for several hours Wednesday evening

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Most Read