Ron Antalek is on fund-raising committee for Youth Wellness Centre. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge just saved a million dollars

City’s help for Youth Wellness Centre no longer needed

The City of Maple Ridge helped the Youth Wellness Centre in its early stages, from providing a nurturing place within the Greg Moore Youth Centre for its first two years, to even offering a million dollars to help it find a new home.

But the centre found a place of its own in September, at 22932 Lougheed Hwy., and no longer needs the money from Maple Ridge.

The Youth Wellness Centre opened in 2016, providing one-stop help to kids needing personal, psychological or medical help.

After relocating to the larger site, more than 5,000 sq. feet, the Youth Wellness Centre became part of the provincewide Foundry program, which provides the same services on a larger scale.

Prior to finding a leased location, organizers had been trying to pay for and construct their own building. The city had approved donating some of the land next to the Greg Moore Youth Centre, worth about $500,000 and adding another $500,000 to help with construction costs.

But with a leased location and funding from the province, the city’s money is no longer needed. The larger location has also increased the number of kids who are being helped.

A Dec. 4 report from Tony Cotroneo, Maple Ridge’s manager of community engagement, said that the Youth Wellness Centre has ended its lease with the city “and previous commitments from the city for this project are no longer required.”

The Youth Wellness Centre, in 2017, received half a million dollars a year in funding from the Ministry of Health.

Under the Foundry program, mental health care, substance use services, social services and family support are all offered to youth on the principle that the earlier kids get help, the easier it is to get back on track with their personal lives, school or work.

The goal of each Foundry outlet is to help 2,500 kids between 12 and 24 years old, each year.

Previous story
Philpott says Indigenous child services legislation can be a ‘clarion call’

Just Posted

Shred Share Stoked marks 10 years

Annual skateboard competition for Maple Ridge charities

Looking Back: A visit to 1931

‘Our community newspapers are a treasure too often taken for granted.’

OUTLOOK: Work starting soon on Maple Ridge Fire Hall No. 4

New building will be anchor of 112th Avenue

Flames trade captain Wellburn

Blueliner goes to Richmond for two younger players

Party bus rules tightened by province

Maple Ridge mom who lost her daughter likes the changes

VIDEO: Dolphins put on a show for BC Ferries customers

Clip shows ‘about 200’ dolphins swimming alongside ferry

Philpott says Indigenous child services legislation can be a ‘clarion call’

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said families should not be torn apart because they are poor or because parents have health problems

Mulroney fights tears in loving tribute to former president George Bush

George H. W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library in Texas, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin

Domestic violence on the rise in Canada after 8-year decline

Statistics suggest violence against women, seniors and children all rose in 2017

5 to start your day

Surrey man charged after Vancouver senior found dead in apartment, Sales drop 41% in Fraser Valley real estate in November and more

Update: Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.75%

Dip in monthly GDP and lower-than-expected oil prices have dampened growth expectations

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars

Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian.

France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

French government’s decision to suspend fuel tax and utility hikes Tuesday did little to appease protesters.

B.C. to introduce clean climate plan as carbon-emitting LNG industry grows

B.C. government officials said in October the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Most Read