The City of Maple Ridge is using a new emergency notification system. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is using a new emergency notification system. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge launches new emergency notification system

Voyent Alert! app offers residents mass alerts via smartphones and tablets

A new emergency alert system will enable Maple Ridge residents to receive emergency alerts directly on their smartphones and tablets using the Voyent Alert! app.

“During the last few years, we have seen impacts of wildfires and extreme weather events across the province and the importance of sharing up-to-date information regarding possible evacuations and impacts,” said Maple Ridge Fire Chief Michael Van Dop. “Voyent Alert! is a proven system, widely used across Canada and we encourage residents to sign up to receive important information when they need it most, wherever they are.”

Registration to receive alerts for multiple locations, is free, simple and anonymous, said the city.

Download from the Apple App Store Voyent Alert! on the App Store (apple.com) or from Google Play Voyent Alert! – Apps on Google Play and follow the prompts to sign up for the service, or register at Community Support – Voyent Alert! (voyent-alert.com).

“Once signed up, residents will receive alerts for floods, fires, extreme weather and other emergencies,” said Deputy Chief Stephan Drolet, the city’s Emergency Management Program Coordinator.

“It is important to take the time to prepare for an emergency, and signing up for Voyent Alert! is just the first step. Having an emergency kit, grab and go backpacks and a family contact plan are other essential components of your family emergency planning.”

READ ALSO: Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children

Information on emergency preparedness can be found on the City website at mapleridge.ca Emergency Preparedness | Maple Ridge, BC.

The city will continue to use other methods of sending information out, however, this new alert system allows citizens to have the most accurate and up-to-date information available instantly as an emergency event unfolds.

READ ALSO: Former MP Ruimy will run for mayor of Maple Ridge

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City HallEmergency alert systemmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Applications open for $10-a-day child care as B.C. doubles number of spaces available
Next story
$25,000 in contraband seized at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Just Posted

The City of Maple Ridge is using a new emergency notification system. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge launches new emergency notification system

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Literary love for dear ol’ Dad

Maple Ridge’s Isabella Muzzolini (10), seen here playing with Georgia during an NCAA match, has joined SFU. (Mackenzie Miles/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge NCAA soccer player brings her talents to SFU

Another of Shan Pauls’ photos was also shortlisted. This one of an agile cedar waxwing working quickly and diligently to gather food for its babies who were apparently chattering in a tree not too far away. The bird attempted to ingest the Saskatoon berry, but was really struggling in its haste, said Pauls. “All of a sudden, the bird flung the berry into the air, gulped it down whole and flew off to the littles. What a delightful, sweet treat for the fledglings and for me.” (Special to The News)
PHOTOS: You be the nature photo judge