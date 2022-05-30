Maple Ridge launches second Innovation Challenge

There are businesses and organizations in Maple Ridge that foster innovation in their organization, and the City of Maple Ridge wants to hear from them.

On June 1, the city will launch its 2022 Innovation Challenge, with the theme ‘Nurturing an Innovation Culture in Maple Ridge.’

According to a city press release, the challenge organizers are looking for businesses who have nurtured this innovative culture in their workplace. A culture of innovation is one which actively encourages and supports creative, even unorthodox, thinking from their people, and allows innovation to flow through it.

All sectors of business are encouraged to enter, and share the ways that they are innovating to meet today’s business challenges.

A culture of innovation is an environment that advances efforts to extract economic and social value from knowledge, and, in doing so, generates new or improved products, services or processes. Organizations that want to stay relevant must keep up – and to keep up, they must foster and maintain a culture of innovation.

The deadline for submissions is July 31.

To qualify, a business or organization must be based in Maple Ridge, and have an active business license. The business must actively support and encourage innovation. All finalists will be asked to submit a 1-2 minute video presentation that describes the innovative culture in their organization.

The city is also looking for sponsors for the 2022 innovation challenge, which will provide prizes for the contest winners. Prizes are to be announced.

Winners of the first Innovation Challenge in 2021 were the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network in first; Big Feast Bistro in second; and The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows in third.

Businesses can learn more about the 2022 innovation Challenge and download the application guide book and entry form at innovationchallenge.mapleridge.ca

For information about the contest, contact Karen Hansen at khansen@mapleridge.ca