Maple Ridge lawyer enters guilty plea to child porn charge

THE NEWS/files David Andrew Riddell pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child porn on Sept. 9.

A Maple Ridge lawyer has pleaded guilty in Port Coquitlam provincial court to one count of possession of child pornography.

David Andrew Riddell entered the plea Sept. 9 and returns to court Dec. 4, when a pre-sentence report will be delivered.

The lawyer initially was charged July 4, 2018 with possession of child pornography between Jan. 17 and July 4, 2017, in Maple Ridge. That was amended on Monday to a period of between Jan. 1, 2015 to July 4, 2017.

Riddell is also charged with making child pornography on Aug. 17, 2016. That charge will be stayed when his sentence is handed down on the possession charge.

Riddell had an office in Maple Ridge and a sub-office in Pitt Meadows. According to the Law Society of B.C., Riddell currently has non-practising status with the society.

Riddell agreed voluntarily to stop practising law pending the outcome of the matters, a law society spokesman said previously.



