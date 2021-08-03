Maple Ridge lawyer faces professional discipline for child porn conviction

A Maple Ridge lawyer who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last year will soon face discipline from the Law Society of B.C.

A panel from the society has found David Andrew Riddell committed conduct unbecoming of the profession, and it will now hold a disciplinary hearing. The results of disciplinary hearings range from fines and suspensions to disbarment.

Riddell, was sentenced in February of 2020 to a nine-month conditional sentence, to be served under house arrest, followed by 15 months on probation.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography between Jan. 1, 2015, and July 4, 2017. A charge of making pornography – dating back to Aug. 17, 2016 – was stayed at sentencing.

“The conduct was very serious. It perpetuates violation and abuse of children. It not only makes victims of the children who were abused in the pictures, it also makes possible future abuse and violation of children,” the law society panel said, quoting the comments from an earlier child porn case involving a B.C. lawyer.

The RCMP were made aware of Riddell by the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children. In July 4 of 2017 police searched his home, finding a USB device containing images and two videos of child pornography.

Riddell was ordered to provide a DNA sample and register with the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years. He can’t attend places, such as parks, where kids are likely to frequent without permission from his sentencing supervisor. He can attend his son’s hockey games under certain circumstances.

According to the law society decision, Riddell obtained his law degree at the University of Cambridge in the UK, was called to the bar in 1993, then immigrated from England in 2001. In Maple Ridge, he practised mainly in real estate and commercial law.

He stopped practising in July 2018, in the face of criminal proceedings against him, and is listed as a non-practising member of the Law Society of B.C.

“Pre-sentence reports were entered into evidence at the sentencing hearing,” noted the law society report. “These reports indicated that the respondent had suffered from repetitive work burnout and financial stresses, and that, without intervention, he would have continued to access child pornographic materials. He expressed remorse and took responsibility for his actions, including attending extensive counselling to address the offence.”

No date has been set for the society’s discipline hearing.