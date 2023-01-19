The Maple Ridge legion will be holding its annual Robbie Burns Dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 25. (Blackpress file)

Maple Ridge legion hosts Robbie Burns Supper on Wednesday

Haggis will be missing from the menu due to supply issues

The Maple Ridge branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is inviting community members to come down and join the annual Robbie Burns Supper, but with one major difference this year.

For years now, people have flocked to the legion to enjoy a full three-course dinner, with one of the biggest attractions being the traditional haggis served.

However, due to the rising cost of groceries and a very limited supply this year, haggis will not be present at this year’s celebration.

“We are trying to get a couple of haggises for people to try and for the piping in and ceremonial cutting,” announced the legion. “We couldn’t secure enough haggis to serve it to everyone and it’s not everybody’s cup of tea.”

In place of the haggis, the legion will be serving seafood chowder, roast beef, vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, and various desserts.

RELATED: Maple Ridge legion largest in Canada

The celebration will also include a bagpiping performance, highland dancing, poetry readings, and various toasts.

This supper is a way for people to gather and honour the legacy of Scotland’s national bard, Robbie Burns.

The event will take place at the legion on Wednesday, Jan. 25, starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are limited and cost $25 per person. They can be purchased from the legion office, located at 12101 224 St.

RELATED: Maple Ridge legion celebrates 95 years

