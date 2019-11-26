Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

A longtime voice for veterans and the legion in Maple Ridge has fallen silent.

Jim MacDonald, president of Branch 88 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Maple Ridge, has died, the legion said on its website Tuesday.

“It is with much sorrow that we inform you of the passing of the president of Branch 88, Comrade James MacDonald,” said the legion.

“His loss will be felt by the entire Ridge Meadows community, particularly here at the legion he served so well.”

MacDonald had just been heavily involved in this month’s Remembrance Day ceremonies, presenting the first poppy of this year’s campaign to Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden and saying last week he was elated to share the results of a record-breaking poppy drive.

He also attended the ceremonies in Memorial Peace Park, saying this year’s attendance was the largest crowd he’d seen.

“There wasn’t a place that was empty. It was just jammed,” MacDonald said on Remembrance Day.

That was the story everywhere, he added.

“They figured it was going to be a record turnout across Canada, and it was.”

He added that people may be recognizing that the number of veterans from the Second World War is declining.

MacDonald was looking forward to the celebrations next spring marking the Canadian liberation of Holland in the Second World War.



