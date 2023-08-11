Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a month for planned maintenance. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a month for planned maintenance. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre aquatic facilities to close for a month

Planned maintence will close entire recreation centre for almost two weeks

Starting on Monday, Aug. 14, the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools will be shut down for approximately one month, during a period of routine annual maintenance.

The aquatics area – including the hot tub, sauna and steam room – will be closed for repairs, deep cleaning, and inspection of mechanical systems until Sept. 17.

During this time, there will also be a shut down of the gymnasium, fitness and multi-use rooms – for a full facility shutdown from Aug. 28 until Sept. 10.

There were some social media criticisms of the planned annual shutdown, suggesting it should have waited until children return to school in September.

City staff responded that the shutdown is scheduled during the summer so the Hammond Outdoor Pool is available for aquatic activities. Also, this year’s maintenance includes roof work and painting that is best done in warm, dry weather.

Staff said the annual maintenance shutdown are standard practice for recreation facilities, to keep them in top condition, and prolong the life of the facilities.

Pool users may not be familiar with maintenance shutdowns, because there have been interruptions to the regular cleaning schedule over the last several years due. Facility renovations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and emergency repairs all caused shut-downs.

All membership holders will have their pass extended for the length of the closures.

Hammond Outdoor Pool will remain open through Sept. 17, when the Leisure Centre is open again.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeOutdoors and RecreationPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Free community drum circle comes to Maple Ridge forest

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a month for planned maintenance. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Leisure Centre aquatic facilities to close for a month

Lozan Yamolky will be hosting a community drum circle in Malcolm Knapp Research Forest on Saturday, Aug. 19. (Lozan Yamolky/Special to The News)
Free community drum circle comes to Maple Ridge forest

The Langley Quarter Midget Association will be hosting its Western Grands QMA from Aug. 15 to 20, where more than 300 racers will come to the Aldergrove track to compete. (LQMA/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge kids compete at ‘Super Bowl of quarter midget racing’

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge festival music disappoints