Maple Ridge Leisure Centre aquatic facilities to close for a month

Planned maintence will close entire recreation centre for almost two weeks

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities will be closed for a month for planned maintenance. (The News files)

Starting on Monday, Aug. 14, the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pools will be shut down for approximately one month, during a period of routine annual maintenance.

The aquatics area – including the hot tub, sauna and steam room – will be closed for repairs, deep cleaning, and inspection of mechanical systems until Sept. 17.

During this time, there will also be a shut down of the gymnasium, fitness and multi-use rooms – for a full facility shutdown from Aug. 28 until Sept. 10.

There were some social media criticisms of the planned annual shutdown, suggesting it should have waited until children return to school in September.

City staff responded that the shutdown is scheduled during the summer so the Hammond Outdoor Pool is available for aquatic activities. Also, this year’s maintenance includes roof work and painting that is best done in warm, dry weather.

Staff said the annual maintenance shutdown are standard practice for recreation facilities, to keep them in top condition, and prolong the life of the facilities.

Pool users may not be familiar with maintenance shutdowns, because there have been interruptions to the regular cleaning schedule over the last several years due. Facility renovations, the COVID-19 pandemic, and emergency repairs all caused shut-downs.

All membership holders will have their pass extended for the length of the closures.

Hammond Outdoor Pool will remain open through Sept. 17, when the Leisure Centre is open again.