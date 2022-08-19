Multiple yoga classes have been cancelled at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (Metro Creative Stock/The News)

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre cancels over a dozen drop-in classes in one week

An instructor shortage has led to 15 classes being cancelled in late August

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre announced on Wednesday morning (Aug. 17) that a recent instructor shortage has caused them to cancel over a dozen drop-in classes in late August.

From Wednesday to Tuesday (Aug. 24-30), a total of 15 classes have been cancelled, with weekdays being hit the hardest.

A wide range of classes are being affected by these recent cancellations, including, step intervals, cardio conditioning, spin express, morning ride, step & strength, HIIT, total body conditioning, core & stretch, yoga, pump it up, and yoga for wellness.

Fred Armstrong, manager of corporate communications for the City of Maple Ridge, reports that these staffing shortages are affecting many community facilities across the province.

“The city has been actively recruiting new staff for our aquatics area to try and meet the demand for lessons and other programming that has been in great demand since pandemic health measures have been lifted,” said Armstrong.

The City of Maple Ridge is also encouraging any citizens with lifeguard or swiming instructor qualifications to apply for positions using the city’s employment portal.

For more information, visit https://www.mapleridge.ca/AlertCenter or call the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre at 604-467-7322.

