Maple Ridge Leisure Centre grand opening Sunday

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre opens its doors in a big way this Sunday, Feb. 23, with its grand opening after two years of renovations.
The event marks a new recreational pool, water features, hot tub and refurbished aquatic centre, among several other enhancements, begins at 1 p.m. and it’s completely free.
Mayor Mike Morden and city council will welcome residents in the new lobby at 1 p.m., followed by a pool party featuring games, music and the Neptune Swim Club, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
People can also join tours of the facility, which includes a brand new water treatment and filtration system, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Beginning at 2 p.m. in the gymnasium, there will be a physical activity station, followed by newcomer sessions for Zumba at 3 p.m. and newcomer sessions for spin classes in the fitness centre at 4 p.m.
There will also be lessons on how do lane swimming in the competition pool at 5 p.m. and newcomer sessions for aquafit in the teach pool at 6 p.m.
The facility re-opened informally on Feb. 3 after a two-year renovation process which cost about $12 million.
