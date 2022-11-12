Maple Ridge light display awarded $10,000 in provincial funding

Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre is creating the display for the Nov. 26 unveiling

The provincial government has just released $4.8 million in funding for various tourism events programs, with an upcoming Maple Ridge lights display receiving a portion of this money.

This annual round of funding is meant to help communities throughout the province host various events and increase visitation.

“B.C.’s many sports competitions, arts festivals, and events are vital to our tourism sector and a thriving economy,” explained Lisa Beare, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport. “This program allows organizers to raise awareness about their amazing events and inspires British Columbians and people from around the world to attend.”

Maple Ridge was awarded $10,000 from the government for the creation of the hummingbird illumination display, which is being introduced as part of the GLOW Maple Ridge display on Nov. 26.

Created by Katzie First Nation artist Rain Pierre, this hummingbird illumination display will feature of hundreds of dazzling lights for the public to enjoy.

“When I look back on my journey at the end of my days, I want to look back on an adventure glowing with legacy and passion. I want to inspire others to dream while they are awake,” said Pierre.

This fourth annual GLOW Maple Ridge event will include a variety of brightly lit displays set up in Memorial Peace Park from Nov. 26, 2022 to Jan. 6, 2023.

The launch event, which is where the hummingbird illumination display will be unveiled, is set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This free event will include an Indigenous blessing, drumming, unveiling of the light displays, live entertainment, local food and drink vendors, children’s craft and activities, and more.

Further information on GLOW Maple Ridge can be found at https://www.mapleridge.ca/2344/Glow-Maple-Ridge.

Pitt Meadows didn’t receive any funding as part of this program.

Some of the biggest contributions from the B.C. government includes two $200,000 rounds of funding to Merritt for the 2023 Bass Coast festival and the 2023 Merritt Rockin’ River Fest. Revelstoke and Salmo also received $200,000 for the 2023 Natural Selection Tour and 2023 Shambhala music festival, respectively, with four other $200,00 contributions being given to Vancouver.