More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Planet Ice will still receive $25,000 as a runner-up

The City of Maple Ridge was riding a community spirit high possibly never seen before in its history, but it all came crashing down on Saturday night as it was announced that West Lorne, Ont. was the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Maple Ridge politicians, members of the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association (RMMHA), and countless community members had gathered at Planet Ice to watch the result live.

Deafening cheers turned to shocked silence as the reality of the announcement set in.

But Planet Ice and the community of Maple Ridge aren’t walking away completely empty-handed. As a runner-up in the contest, they will still receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

Unfortunately, it will now be quite some time before Maple Ridge can make another run at the Kraft Hockeyville title, with finalists unable to enter again for 10 years.

A full photo gallery and in-depth interview with RMMHA leadership will be available soon.

RELATED: Maple Ridge hosts two-day rally party for Kraft Hockevyille contest

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor Hockeycontesthockeymaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business
Next story
Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

Just Posted

Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place this summer when they will be presenting <em>Viking Lear</em>. In 2019 they put on <em>The Comedy of Errors</em> by William Shakespeare. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files) The Emerald Pig Theatrical Society’s Bard on the Bandstand will be taking place in July. (The News files)
Thousands in grants up for grabs for arts and culture projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

More than 100 community members showed up to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on April 1 to watch the live announcement of who won the Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge loses Kraft Hockeyville 2023 contest

Hailey Homen frequently visits Jerry Sulina Park, and especially the dog area, with her canine companion Zeus. He’s a seven-and-a-half-year-old Husky-Belgian Malanois cross. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Taking in the view

Ridge Meadows RCMP taking care of business

Pop-up banner image