Maple Ridge malls offer free gift wrapping for food bank donations

ValleyFair Mall will do gift wrapping on Tuesday, and Haney Place Mall on Thursday

ValleyFair Mall and Haney Place Mall will both be offering free gift wrapping, on Dec. 20 and 22, respectively. (Tracy Holmes/Special to The News)

A couple of Maple Ridge malls are helping out all of the late shoppers or gift-getters who despise wrapping by hosting free gift-wrapping sessions in the upcoming days.

This will come in handy for the 52 per cent of people who consider wrapping gifts the worst part of the holidays, according to PR Newswire.

RELATED: Christmas Hamper Society helps hundreds of struggling people afford Christmas gifts

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, ValleyFair Mall will have people standing by ready to wrap whatever gifts people bring them.

Haney Place Mall will have the same service operating on Thursday, Dec. 22.

All gift-wrapping services are free, however, both malls are encouraging people to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation with them for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

Both gift-wrapping sessions will operate from noon to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Maple Ridge elementary school uses wishes for Christmas tree decorations

ChristmasHolidaysmaple ridge