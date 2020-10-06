Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

Police are asking for dashboard camera footage of Oct. 2 incident

Police investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Golden Ears Bridge, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The 45-year-old Maple Ridge man was thrown off his bike and was pronounced dead at the scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)

RCMP is asking the public for dashboard camera footage to further their investigation into a collision on the Golden Ears Bridge that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old man from Maple Ridge.

Investigators are asking motorists who were travelling northbound on 201 Street from 96 Avenue onto Golden Ears Bridge on Friday night (October 2) between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. to review their camera footage, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

“The Criminal Crash Investigation Team is interested to review the driving behaviour of a 2017 Ducati motorcycle merging onto the Golden Ears Bridge prior to and during the collision that resulted in the death of a 45-year-old male from Maple Ridge,” she said. “It is possible some cameras may have recorded the collision itself.”

Officers are also looking to identify the driver of a red Corvette that was travelling north onto the bridge at the same time as the motorcycle.

“This driver very likely witnessed the collision,” Largy said.

Police also ask businesses in the area to review their surveillance camera footage for any information related to the crash.

Emergency crews were called around 10:20 p.m. Friday to attend Golden Ears Way for a report of a crash.

Officers arrived to find the operator of the motorcycle, now identified as a 45-year-old Maple Ridge man, had been ejected from the bike, according to police.

Officers said they found the man on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp and was been pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe speed is believed to be a contributing factor of the collision.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

