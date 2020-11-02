Maple Ridge man charged with murder in family stabbings

A man accused of a double stabbing that left one man dead and a woman injured in Maple Ridge last week has been charged with murder.

Connor McKewan has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. He is reportedly in custody, having made a court appearance on Oct. 29. He will next appear in Surrey provincial court on Nov. 20.

Deceased is Brandon McKewan, the accused’s brother. Kathy McKewan, his mother, suffered what police called significant injuries, and was treated at hospital.

READ ALSO: Man dead, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge

“The big question on everyone’s mind and certainly on our minds is, ‘Why?’…our investigators are in Maple Ridge working with the serious crimes officers there and we’re hoping to get to the bottom of what happened in that home last night,” Sgt. Frank Jang, with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said on the morning of Oct. 29.

“All three [individuals] are members of the same immediate family, they all lived in that home in Maple Ridge,” he explained.

Jang said the accused was arrested at the family home in the Silver Valley neighbourhood when police arrived. Local Mounties were initially called just before midnight on Oct. 28.

The sergeant noted the family had no history of involvement with police.

“This is a tragic, isolated case involving members of the same immediate family,” he said, adding there is no danger to the general public.



ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtmaple ridgemurderPitt Meadows