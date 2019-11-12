Police set up at 122nd Avenue Friday in Maple Ridge. THE NEWS/files

Maple Ridge man facing four charges

Appeared Tuesday in Port Coquitlam provincial court

A Maple Ridge man was in Port Coquitlam provincial court Tuesday facing four firearms charges.

Maziar Seyedfarshi, 43, has been charged with possession of a firearm knowing he wasn’t the holder of a licence or registration for the firearm; possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace; possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm without authorization or licence; and possession of an unloaded prohibited or restricted firearm with readily accessible ammunition, without licence or registration.

Seyedfarshi next appears in court on Wednesday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP along with the force’s Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services surrounded a home on 205B Street in west Maple Ridge from late Friday morning until about 5 p.m., asking residents to stay indoors and blocking off access to the area.


