Maple Ridge man unlocks world of possibilities after getting $675K lotto win

While the rest of Canada’s lottery ticket holders wait to see if they will win the big Lotto Max jackpot of more than $70 million, one Maple Ridge man has already claimed his $675,000 and is ready to ride off into the sunset.
After purchasing a Set for Life ticket at Webster’s Corner Store in Maple Ridge, Dale Buckner won the top prize, sending him into a flurry of excitement.
“I was doing some work at my friend’s house outside and realized I won, so I started screaming,” Buckner said in a press release. “My friend thought I was hurt and came out to see what happened – I told him I won.”
Now that he has his hundreds of thousands of dollars, Buckner will be making a couple of major purchases in the near future.
His first item of business is purchasing an excavator, but he also plans for a little rest and relaxation by taking a trip down to Mexico.
“It feels good because I can do things that I have always wanted to do,” he said.
The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, with a combined prize total of $130 million up for grabs.
