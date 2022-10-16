Dale Buckner, a Maple Ridge resident, won $675,000 on a locally-purchased Set for Life ticket. (BCLC Media Relations/The News)

Maple Ridge man unlocks world of possibilities after getting $675K lotto win

Mexico vacation, among other things, in the works for Dale Buckner

While the rest of Canada’s lottery ticket holders wait to see if they will win the big Lotto Max jackpot of more than $70 million, one Maple Ridge man has already claimed his $675,000 and is ready to ride off into the sunset.

After purchasing a Set for Life ticket at Webster’s Corner Store in Maple Ridge, Dale Buckner won the top prize, sending him into a flurry of excitement.

“I was doing some work at my friend’s house outside and realized I won, so I started screaming,” Buckner said in a press release. “My friend thought I was hurt and came out to see what happened – I told him I won.”

VIDEO: Millionaire Lottery prizes include a $3.2 million Langley house

Now that he has his hundreds of thousands of dollars, Buckner will be making a couple of major purchases in the near future.

His first item of business is purchasing an excavator, but he also plans for a little rest and relaxation by taking a trip down to Mexico.

“It feels good because I can do things that I have always wanted to do,” he said.

The next Lotto Max draw will take place on Friday, Oct. 14, with a combined prize total of $130 million up for grabs.

RELATED: Surrey woman plans to buy car, property and go on a Europe trip after $500K win

