Maple Ridge man wanted on four outstanding warrants

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking the public to help them locate a Maple Ridge man who is wanted on seven different charges.
41-year-old Shawn Bradley Gillam has had several run-ins with police over the past few years and currently has four outstanding warrants for his arrest.
His current charges include failure to comply with a probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property of $5,000, and breach of release order.
Insp. Adam Gander with the Ridge Meadows RCMP explained that people should not try and approach Gillam if he’s spotted, and should instead call the police.
Gillam is described as being a six-foot-tall Caucasian male with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.
“If you have any information about Shawn Gillam’s whereabouts, activities, or associations, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251,” said Gander.
