Maple Ridge man wanted on four outstanding warrants

Shawn Bradley Gillam is facing a total of seven charges

Shawn Bradley Gillam is wanted by the Ridge Meadows RCMP on seven different charges. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking the public to help them locate a Maple Ridge man who is wanted on seven different charges.

41-year-old Shawn Bradley Gillam has had several run-ins with police over the past few years and currently has four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest Pitt Meadows man during vehicle incident

His current charges include failure to comply with a probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property of $5,000, and breach of release order.

Insp. Adam Gander with the Ridge Meadows RCMP explained that people should not try and approach Gillam if he’s spotted, and should instead call the police.

READ ALSO: Man accused of identity theft has lengthy criminal record

Gillam is described as being a six-foot-tall Caucasian male with a slim build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

“If you have any information about Shawn Gillam’s whereabouts, activities, or associations, please contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP directly at 604-463-6251,” said Gander.

maple ridgeRCMP