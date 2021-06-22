Maple Ridge man wins $1 million on Lotto Max

A Maple Ridge man is an instant millionaire.

George Bountalas won a $1-million Maxmillions prize in Friday’s draw, as he chased the biggest-ever Lotto Max prize pool.

“I saw the $70-million dollar jackpot and decided, why not? Let’s give this a go,” he recalled. “Dreams are free and dreams can come true!”

He purchased his ticket from Petro Canada on Lougheed Highway, and was at work when he realized his ticket was a winner – after he checked it on his phone using the Lotto! app.

“I immediately called my wife and said ‘everything is OK but I think we won a million dollars,” he recalled. “She told me to come now, but I told her that I had an hour to go at work… my heart was beating and I tried my best to focus!”

Once it’s safe to do so, Bountalas looks forward to putting his prize towards a family road trip to visit relatives in Alberta, as well as a trip to Greece. He said he will also set some aside to gift to family.

READ ALSO: No winning ticket sold for Friday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

“This will give me more choices and a little nicer hotel room (when I travel) every now and again,” he added.

On how it feels to be a millionaire, Bountalas describes his experience as “Surreal and a roller coaster of emotion…very thankful!”

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge resident wins Rotary Duck Race grand prize

He was among 33 winners who took one of the record 70 Maxmillion prizes worth $1 million. The $70 million jackpot was not won. So far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have redeemed more than $69 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

Lotto Max is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. (PST).

maple ridgePitt Meadows