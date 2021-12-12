Maple Ridge man wins big at Pacific Hold’Em Poker

Wins more than $67,000 win playing digital poker at pub

Richard Webb had a big win playing Pacific Hold’Em Poker. (Special to The News)

Many pub patrons have won few bucks playing the digital poker game on screen at their favourite watering hole, but not many win tens of thousands.

But a Maple Ridge resident has won more than $67,000 playing Pacific Hold’Em Poker, and Richard Webb is now one step closer to his golf vacation in Scotland.

Webb almost missed out on his $67,360 win from playing Pacific Hold’Em Poker in an Oct. 16 draw.

“It’s funny because I didn’t think I won anything,” said Webb, who was initially disappointed after studying the poker hands on the screen.

He had purchased the winning ticket at Samz Neighbourhood Pub in Port Coquitlam. Fortunately, Webb decided to check his ticket again, and found out he had in fact won.

“I had to stop and think…and realized, wait a minute there is a winner and it’s me!”

“It feels surprising! I am still overwhelmed by it all,” said Webb.

