Maple Ridge man wins big on scratch ticket

Abdalla Hassan bought the winning ticket on break at work

Abdalla Hassan of Maple Ridge picked up his winnings Nov. 9. (B.C. Lottery Corporation/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man is $100,000 richer thanks to a lotto ticket he purchased in Surrey.

Abdalla Hassan was taking a break from work when he purchased the Scorchin’ Slots Scratch & Win ticket at the Town Pantry in the Guildford Town Centre.

“I don’t know how to describe it, I never thought I would be fortunate to win,” said Hassan, adding that when he called his daughter to let her know she “freaked out”.

“It’s exciting, and I feel really blessed to be a winner,” he said.

