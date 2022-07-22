Maple Ridge man with bone condition suffers debilitating break

Luke with his sister. (Special to The News) Luke Thomas in hospital in Vancouver. (Special to The News) Luke in a helicopter. (Special to The News) Childhood photo of Luke Thomas. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge man who was born with almost every bone in his body broken, whose life has seen an endless series of painful fractures, has now suffered a debilitating injury that will change his life.

His sister is trying to give him a quality life, despite his paralysis and need for permanent life support.

Charlotte Berg said her brother Luke Thomas is still in recovery from a broken neck at Vancouver General Hospital.

“He’s in pretty good spirits. He’s fully conscious, and got all of his synapses firing,” she said.

Berg has always been impressed with those firings. She said her brother is brilliant, and has always had a positive spirit, despite the challenges he has faced.

At the age of 42, he suffered a fall and a broken neck during the holiday season in 2021, which has left him paralysed, and on life support. He has to learn to speak again.

She said doctors actually spoke with him about the option of allowing his life to slip away.

“He decided to live. He’s got things to do,” she said. “He can still positively impact people.”

Thomas was born with a rare condition called Osteogenesis-Imperfecta that means his bones did not develop, and break easily.

Charlotte explained how once a broom was leaning against a wall, but was off balance. It started to slide toward him, struck his arm, and a sliding broom handle fractured it.

As frequent as the breaks are, they’re always painful. Like stubbing your toe, even if you stub them often, there’s no getting used to it, she said.

When Thomas was six, and his sister was eight, their family moved to a farm house on Dewdney Trunk Road.

He spent most of his early years in Children’s Hospital. His is a little person, and uses a wheelchair, but he was able to attend Maple Ridge Elementary, made a lot of friends, including some close relationships, and did well in school.

His big sister was his playmate growing up, and did the things he suggested – things that he would have done with a stronger body. She was his avatar. If he said to hang off a branch, stand on her head, or climb a rope, she was doing it.

“He was a neat guy, and he had more imagination than I did.”

He’s an inspirational person, and when Maple Ridge Park’s new water park opened, he was asked to cut the ribbon. He also rode through town alongside Rick Hansen.

His sister said a lot of people whom he has touched in Maple Ridge will be sad to learn about Luke’s tragic accident.

“It was one of the most tragic things I’ve encountered in my life,” said Berg. “Hearing he was a quadriplegic on life support… I don’t have words.”

She explained that Thomas’ care is complicated by his bone disorder. Lifting him, she said, is “like lifting a bag of eggshells.”

With his paralysis, and him not being able to feel when bones break, there’s a heightened worry about complications – a broken rib could puncture a lung.

She wants to bring him to her family home in Alberta. She’s got a six-bedroom house near Beaver Lodge, and doesn’t want her brother to be in an institution.

“He would be alone in a room most of the day, except when they came to check on him,” she said. “He was preparing himself to go, and just be put in a corner.”

But now he is looking forward to living with family.

“He’s excited to get out of the hospital and come home.”

She said he needs physical supports, changes to the house, and continual care from knowledgeable staff, which will be expensive.

“We have the time and the love to bring Luke home, but we need that knowledgeable 24-hour care from the staff that knows how to keep him alive,” she said. “We need enough funding for 24 hour nursing care staff that has the understanding and knowledge to not only work with a quadriplegic but also with somebody with a brittle bone disease Osteogenesis-Imperfecta.”

The family has organized a gofundme.com account to ask for public donations.