Maple Ridge Mayor asks province for $60 million to address costs of Anita Place Tent City

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden has asked the provincial government to invest $60 million for social housing and to put towards the costs associated with Anita Place Tent City.

Morden met with a number of provincial ministers on Feb. 25 to discuss the impacts of housing affordability, the increasing frequency of ‘renovictions’ and the availability of affordable housing for seniors and those dealing with poverty. He also discussed operational models, accountability of operators and the community impacts for facilities that are addressing the housing needs of those with addictions and mental health challenges in the community.

“While this is a large list of topics, they are interconnected. I got the sense that there is a broad understanding that we all need to work across jurisdictions to identify the problems, assess and enact solutions and ensure that we all understand our roles and responsibilities,” said Mayor Morden who also thanked local MLAs, Minister Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith, who, he said, worked very hard to bring the meeting together.

“I appreciate the opportunity to speak to the ministers, on behalf of council, and express our commitment to work together to make life better and more affordable for those we all serve,” he said.

Residents of Anita Place were moved out of the camp on Mar. 1 after an evacuation order was issued by the Provincial Fire Commissioner following an application by Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

The site is currently closed and secured with security personnel stationed at the site 24 hours a day supported by the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Accommodations and meals for evacuees from the camp were provided by the City of Maple Ridge’s Emergency Support Services team that opened a reception centre at noon on Saturday.

The reception centre is located on Lougheed Highway east of 222 Avenue where the Salvation Army has been providing emergency cold weather beds. The ESS team is made up of city staff supported by trained volunteers.

By Saturday evening 15 people had registered with the team.

The ESS team will continue the operation of the reception centre until Monday when the Salvation Army will start social support services.

Mayor Morden thanked city staff and first responders who evacuated the site and got the support services in place.

“This has been a very emotional day for the camp occupants and we appreciate their cooperation,” said Mayor Mike Morden on Saturday.

“My hope is that everyone will be able to sleep safely tonight. I would ask that citizens refrain from visiting the area and recognize the importance of giving space and privacy for the ESS team and camp occupants,” he continued.

The Maple Ridge Fire Department have begun to address the fire safety risks on the site.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the Province wants to make sure that everyone who has been evacuated can access shelter, food and health and social services.

“The safety of the community, and the residents being evacuated, is our immediate focus,” said the Minister.

“In the longer term, this reinforces the need to act quickly and build more supportive housing in Maple Ridge,” she said noting that dozens of former Anita Place campers have homes and can access support services in modular housing opened several months ago.

“We must move quickly and work together to get more people into the safe and supportive homes they urgently need,” added the Minister.

With regards to the delivery of addiction and mental health services in the community, Mayor Morden asked the Province to look into the difficulty that local governments have in getting accurate information on people who are receiving services in the community and what the outcomes are as they move through the network of services and front line organizations. His hope is that by addressing reporting and data collection gaps across ministerial portfolios there can be better coordination and improvement in outcomes for those who are dealing with multiple health issues and housing challenges.

Those attending the meeting included:

· Honourable Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health & Addictions

· Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health

· Honourable Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs & Housing

· Honourable Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development & Poverty Reduction

· Honorable Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism MLA Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows

· Mr. Bob D’Eith MLA Maple Ridge – Mission

· Mr. Shane Ramsay, CEO of BC Housing

· Michael Morden, Mayor City of Maple Ridge

· Kelly Swift, Acting CAO City of Maple Ridge

“Those present at the meeting noted that it was a rare occasion when five cabinet ministers were able to sit together to have this kind of dialogue. This extraordinary opportunity was not lost on me, and I was grateful for the welcoming atmosphere, the willingness of everyone to listen to our concerns and the quality of questions from the Minsters and their staff reflecting their understanding of our presentation,” said Morden.