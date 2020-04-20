Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers surround a suspect at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, Sunday April 19, 2020. Canadian police say multiple people are dead plus the suspect after a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia. It was the deadliest shooting in Canada in 30 years. (Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press via AP)

Maple Ridge mayor offers condolences to people of Nova Scotia

Flags to fly at half-mast

Flags on city buildings and at the RCMP detachment have been lowered to half-mast to honour a police constable who lost her life in Sunday’s mass killing on Sunday.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of RCMP and a mother of two, was killed along with 18 others in what has become Canada’s deadliest mass shooting since the École Polytechnique massacre, or the Montreal Massacre in 1989, where a lone gunman took the lives of 14 women.

READ MORE: Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden also offered his condolences to the people of Nova Scotia who have been impacted by the tragedy.

“I want to focus our attention on the victims and remember their accomplishments and contributions to their communities,” said Morden.

“In these COVID times when we cannot gather together to express grief and console each other, it is important to honour the lives of these neighbours so far away,” said Mayor Morden.

Morden wished another police officer wounded in the incident a speedy recovery.

“We stand in solidarity with our RCMP colleagues in their grief at the loss of a comrade. Your community stands with you in this difficult time,” said Morden.

 

