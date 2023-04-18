Maple Ridge mayor says thanks during volunteer week

Mayor Dan Ruimy and the Ridge Meadows RCMP offered thanks to volunteers in the community. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

In recognition of National Volunteer Week, which runs from April 16-22, Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy thanked volunteers for their contributions to the city at Tuesday’s council committee of the whole meeting.

“On behalf of council, I want to take a moment to thank everyone in Maple Ridge who invests their time, to make our community a great place to live,” said Ruimy. “The 2023 theme ‘Volunteering Weaves Us Together’ recognizes our volunteers as incredible community builders that help create connections that make us strong and resilient.”

As part of the Earth Day event taking place on April 22, hosted by the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, the city will be in Memorial Peace Park providing information about upcoming volunteer opportunities. The public is invited to stop by city tent for a free treat, and to find a volunteer opportunity that meets with their passion and talent.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP announced it is accepting applications for people wanting to volunteer with the Victim Services Unit.

Victim Services provide crisis intervention and ongoing support services to victims of crime or trauma in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie First Nation. Staff and volunteers assist victims, keep clients informed of the status of police investigations, and provide them with updates on the court process. Victim services also conducts court orientations and accompaniments.

Victim Services volunteers receive extensive training and will undergo a security clearance as part of the recruitment process. To learn more about the program and volunteering opportunities phone 604-467-7650 to register for the upcoming April 27 information session.

Volunteers are an essential part of the vibrancy of the community, and provide much-needed support in recreational programming, crime prevention, environmental programs, festivals, emergency support services, youth services and much more. They raise money for charities, helping school Parent Advisory Councils, support sports groups and more.

“I’ve said it before, and it bears repeating, while Maple Ridge is renowned for our natural setting, our superpower is the dedicated and passionate volunteers. Thank you for all you do to make our community a better place for everyone,” added Ruimy.

For more information about volunteer opportunities with the city, visit www.mapleridge.ca/volunteer.