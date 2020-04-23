Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden poses in front of a mural of hearts in this April 8, 2020 photo shared on his Facebook page. (Mike Morden/Facebook)

Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Mike Morden reminds public about resources available online

Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden is pleased with the response to the COVID-19 crisis in British Columbia and reminding its residents about the resources available to them during the ongoing state of emergency.

“We are a month into the COVID-19 health emergency and, on behalf of council, I want to thank our citizens for the sacrifices that people are making to flatten the curve on this virus,” he said in a press release issued this week.

READ MORE: More unified structure needed for property tax relief: Maple Ridge mayor

“I would also like to acknowledge the work happening in the community to support our most vulnerable citizens. Organizations like the Friends In Need Food Bank and Ridge Meadows Seniors Society have been doing extraordinary work in these difficult times,” he added.

City Hall and other civic buildings remain closed to the public but council continues to conduct meetings online.

Maple Ridge was one of the first communities in the province to transition to virtual meetings, according to the release. Meeting agendas and live streams can be accessed online at mapleridge.ca/640.

“Staff have stepped up big time to meet the challenge of doing business differently with professionalism and innovation,” Morden said. “We are here to make sure that essential services continue to be delivered.”

READ MORE: TransLink reductions hit community hard

Since the provincial state of emergency was declared B.C. announced local bylaw officers would help enforce provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s recommendations and orders – and that includes Maple Ridge.

The City has launched a ‘who to call’ page on its website that provides a centralized resource list for residents to access contact information to reach out to with questions, comments or concerns.

Bylaw officers in Maple Ridge are working with Fraser Health to “monitor compliance with social or physical distancing guidelines for essential businesses” and they are also “responding to calls for service to ensure the closure of local facilities and amenities… is respected.”

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows launches ‘Shop Local’ initiative to spur support for local business

The City has redeployed staff to its park ambassador program, which aims to educate residents about social distancing and wipe down commonly used “touch points.”

The City wants to ensure the public is getting their information from accurate sources and has curated a list online at mapleridge.ca/2410/Getting-the-Facts-Sharing-the-Facts.

For more information about new program announcements from the federal and provincial government, and from local organizations in the community visit mapleridge.ca/2408/COVID-19-Information.

“The response to this health emergency is a team effort, each level of government and all citizens play an important role,” said Morden. “The work we are doing each day lays a strong foundation for the future when we move forward guided by Dr. Henry. We’ve got this Maple Ridge.”

Meanwhile, the City of Pitt Meadows is also regularly monitoring updates from all levels of government and provides updates on its social media channels and at pittmeadows.ca/covid19.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route
Next story
Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Mike Morden reminds public about resources available online

Policing about human connections – even in crisis

Crime may be down a bit, but complexity of calls has intensified, says RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland

Heritage home toppled in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Too costly to revamp for public use, a home of a historical family was recently demolished

Family scared, despite assurances from Maple Ridge care home

A COVID outbreak at Willow Manor has relatives fearing for the safety of loved-ones

TransLink reductions hit community hard

Maple Ridge council wants residents to be vocal about transit cuts and what it means to local riders

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

COVID-19: ICBC’s cancellation fee waivers approved by regulator

Reduced, suspended vehicle insurance available for business

COVID-19: Virtual route hearings set for Trans Mountain pipeline

Oral questions, site visits cancelled for 22 B.C. sessions

Police investigating after newborn baby found dead inside portable toilet on Downtown Eastside

Police are urging the mother or any witnesses to come forward

PHOTOS: B.C. seniors offer advice to younger generations

Residents of Penisula Retirement Residence offer words of widsom via homemade signs

BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Passenger capacity is limited to 84 on cargo sailings

Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine development, tracking of cases

Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus

B.C.’s COVID-19 emergency benefit for workers to launch May 1

Applications will be able to be made online at the beginning of May, and by phone a few days later

At least 21 vehicles keyed in Langley neighbourhood, RCMP say

Police are asking for residents in the area for video surveillance

Most Read