Maple Ridge mayoral candidates clash in public debate

Maple Ridge’s five mayoralty candidates offered their opinions about development, support for business, property taxes, infrastructure, and more this week.

The event was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 6, and by seasoned moderator Ken Holland. It was held before a good-sized crowd at the Ridge Meadows Senior Society Centre.

Running for mayor are incumbent Mike Morden, two-term city councillor Corisa Bell, former MP Dan Ruimy, local businessman Jacques Blackstone, and retired nurse Darleen Bernard.

Morden stood behind the work of his slate Maple Ridge First in the last term, saying they have done “a tremendous amount.”

“There were a lot of difficulties when I arrived at city hall with my colleagues on council,” he said. “We spent four years, frankly, cleaning up.”

Morden said there was no strategic plan in place, nor customer satisfaction surveys or public engagement. He said the last council have put together 14 different plans, and he wants to continue that work.

He said that’s a key to creating a better environment for businesses, and diversifying the tax base.

“People that want to invest in your city want red carpet service, and that’s being set up right now,” said Morden.

He said the economic development department has new leadership and new programs to support business. The city has identified 2,400 acres of employment lands, “To have you working close to home.”

“Haney Place mall is coming out. That’s 2.5 million square feet of redevelopment – it’s done, I’ve seen the blueprints,” he added.

Morden said the city has an environment that is “investment ready.”

Ruimy said the number one issue for businesses is they can’t get enough staff, and the city needs to attract young people with more affordable rental housing to resolve this issue.

“Currently, the pool is closed half the time, because there is no staff. So what are we doing to actually encourage people to live here?” he asked.

Ruimy said the city is $1 billion behind in its infrastructure, and needs to attract senior government grants, as a way of giving taxpayers a break.

“The mayor just said, if you gave him a billion dollars tomorrow, it wouldn’t be enough. That’s how far behind the eight ball we are on this,” said Ruimy.

He said the city needs to collaborate with senior government and non-profits on issues like seniors housing and affordable housing.

Ruimy said as an MP he was able to attract tens of millions for four-laning the Lougheed Highway to Mission, childcare spaces, and Canada Summer Jobs. He said the Canada Summer Jobs funding started at $250,000 locally when he took office, and increased to $700,000.

“For far too long the residents of our city, homeowners here, are bearing the brunt of our taxes,” he said.

His slate, A Better Maple Ridge, would also prioritize green policies.

“There’s no denying that our world is facing unprecedented weather patterns that is wreaking havoc on our lands, such as forest fires and flooding. We must apply an environmental lens when approving all development projects,” said Ruimy

Corisa Bell spoke about revisions needed to the councillor code of conduct bylaw, which she worked on in 2018.

“It’s my belief that the gift of community is one of the greatest gifts we can give to one another, and that we lead happier, more productive, longer lives when we turn to each other, rather than turn on each other,” said Bell.

She spoke about the need for a new personality in the job.

“We’ve been through four CAOs in four years, one of our councillors has been missing since September 2021, and we just faced another councillor in court action. This infighting must end, and we must lead for our community.”

“I will have a steady hand, and will lead with the understanding that each and every councillor has been chosen by you.”

Bell said issues like invigorating the downtown, and solving traffic and parking problems, have been talking points for politicians for at least four decades.

“It’s probably been even longer that taxpayers have been complaining about the lack of commercial and industrial. So we sit here, another four years have passed, with very little change seen, but plenty of promises. Everything is always promised to us that it is just around the corner.”

To support business, Bell would give city funding to the Chamber, while the city needs develop uniqueness, and give citizens a reason to shop downtown, with beautification and more events.

She is against pay increases for councillors.

“I very much feel, so strongly, that council does not need any more increases until they have earned it. And when I say earned it, I don’t mean by the hours that are put in, I mean earned it as in it’s visually recognizable in our community that good work has been accomplished.”

Bernard would limit development.

“I’m tired of watching our green spaces being destroyed, and plugged with housing,” she said. “I’m also concerned about the negative impact rapid development is having on our wildlife, specifically black bears, and their survival.”

She said the city needs an emergency response team “for the flood area,” and said the lack of a team is “disgusting and unacceptable.”

Bernard is against redeveloping the Haney Place Mall, saying she would not support destroying “a perfectly good building for the sake of putting in underground parking and maybe some more living space.”

Blackstone was wearing jeans and a T-shirt, and using some salty language.

“I’m not a politician, never was, never will be, the day I become a politician kick me out of office,” he told the crowd.

He said the position of mayor, councillors, and trustees were created for people to form local government, and spoke against slates.

“There should be zero party affiliations, there should be no ideologies coming in from anybody, but from our community.”

Blackstone doesn’t want the city to be “carbon copy” of its neighbours, with big box stores and condo towers, but rather an entertainment Mecca. He would attempt to bring the PNE to the city, as well as world class resorts, water parks, and more hiking and biking trails.