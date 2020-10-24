Polls close 8 p.m. Oct 24. (BC Elections/Twitter)

Maple Ridge-Mission candidates reflect on COVID-19 election and community

The News asked questions not about policies and party platforms

With campaigning behind them, we asked candidates in the Maple Ridge-Mission riding to share their experience of running in this COVID-era election and what they have learned about their community.

See our invitation to them and their responses below.

.

Dear candidates,

As the campaign winds to a close, we wanted to ask you a few questions that are not about policies and party platforms, but about what you’ve experienced during this highly unusual COVID-era run for office. Please feel free to respond with a few sentences, and we’ll share your answers with our readers on election night before the polls close. Deadline for submissions is noon Friday (Oct. 23).

Question 1: What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

.

  • NDP Candidate Bob D’Eith:

No response.

  • Liberal Candidate Chelsa Meadus:

No response.

  • Green Candidate Matt Trenholm:

Question 1:What was the biggest challenge for you campaigning under COVID-19 restrictions?

Having all debates and Q&As over the computer on zoom.

Question 2: What was the most unexpected positive of this campaign for you personally?

The multitude of people who have reached out to me with issues, and how pleased they were that I listened to and acknowledged their concerns. I have met so many great, supportive and thankful people and it’s really made me feel like I made the right decision to step forward to try to help.

Question 3: Tell us something you learned about your community during this campaign.

The people in Maple Ridge and Mission are resilient, interested and concerned citizens who want their communities to grow and thrive.

