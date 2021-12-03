Maple Ridge-Mission MLA given Queen’s counsel designation

Now it’s “Bob D’Eith, QC.”

Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith, who is a lawyer serving the entertainment industry, has been honoured with the prestigious Queen’s counsel, designation, which recognizes exceptional merit and contribution to the legal profession, the provincial government announced Thursday.

He will be one of 491 QC lawyers, out of almost 13,600 in the province, as only seven per cent of practising lawyers in B.C. are to be awarded the designation at any given time.

“I was very honoured to be appointed as Queens council today as a lawyer in B.C.,” said D’Eith in social media. “I want to thank all of my clients over the last 30 years who have done amazing things in the creative industries in this province. I also want to thank the firm that has supported me over the past few years Murphy & Company Law Corporation.”

He is one of 30 being honoured with the QC designation for their contributions to B.C.’s provincial justice system.

“Lawyers play an important role in guiding clients through the justice system. Congratulations to each of these extraordinary lawyers and thank you for all you do for British Columbians and the legal profession,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “Throughout your careers, you have shown good character, professional integrity and continuing dedication to your communities. The honour of Queen’s counsel title is well deserved.”

READ ALSO: D’Eith rides orange wave to NDP victory in Maple Ridge-Mission

Potential candidates for the QC designation must be members of the B.C. bar for a minimum of five years, and be nominated by their peers. An advisory committee reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the attorney general.

D’Eith has served the music and arts community in Canada and provided support and advice to musicians, actors, artists, non-profit organizations and musician associations that were, and continue to be, significantly under served, notes the government announcement, adding that he has been at the forefront of music and entertainment law, and is widely regarded as one of the leading professionals practising in this area.

READ ALSO: CBSA reminds B.C. residents that ArriveCAN app still a requirement

maple ridgePitt Meadows