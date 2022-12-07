Maple Ridge MLA Beare keeps her position in B.C. cabinet

As Premier David Eby announced a new cabinet on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the MLAs who serve Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge both maintained their positions within the government.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare is still in cabinet as the Minister of Citizens’ Services – a post she has held since November of 2020. She is one of 23 government ministers.

There are also 14 parliamentary secretary positions, and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith maintains his position as Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film.

“British Columbia is a wonderful place to live, but people are looking for action on the issues facing them and their families,” Eby said. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we can’t solve these problems alone. We need to solve them together. My team of determined colleagues will use a wealth and variety of experiences to continue the good work we’ve started and go further to deliver results people can see and feel in their communities.”

Some senior members off the cabinet were moved or replaced, including former finance minister Selina Robinson. Katrine Conroy, the former forests minister, will take over the finance portfolio, while Robinson moves to post-secondary education and future skills.

Niki Sharma is the new attorney general, taking over Eby’s former post.

According to a release from government, the new cabinet members are tasked with helping British Columbians with the cost of living, strengthening the health-care system, tackling the housing crisis so people can find affordable homes, making communities safer, advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, fighting the impacts of climate change and building a sustainable, clean-energy economy.

Two new ministries are being created to devote more attention and resources to major issues – the Ministry of Housing, and the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. Ravi Kahlon, who was co-chair of Eby’s leadership campaign, will take on the new Housing Ministry, and Bowinn Ma the climate portfolio.

Both D’Eith and Beare were first elected in 2017, and won re-election in 2020.