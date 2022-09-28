Maple Ridge MLA fills in for vacant cabinet spot after sudden resignation

Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, resigned on medical leave

Lisa Beare, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA, will now be taking on two ministry positions as of Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday afternoon that Melanie Mark had resigned from her role as Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

He cited medical leave as the reason for Mark’s sudden departure and expressed his disappointment over the situation.

Please see the statement from Premier John Horgan. I value my role and remain committed to the constituents of Vancouver – Mount Pleasant. I thank my family and colleagues for their support at this time. https://t.co/mHfo1jVxT8 — Melanie Mark (@melaniejmark) September 28, 2022

In response, Horgan appointed Beare with the Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport portfolio.

“I have asked Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, to assume responsibility for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, effective immediately, in addition to her current portfolio,” said Horgan in a press release.

Before being appointed to Minister of Citizens’ Services, Beare served as the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport from 2017-2020.