Stacey and Tammy Chomiak are asking people to help each other. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

People can do better.

And instead of making life difficult for each other, people have the option of helping each other out. Maple Ridge resident Stacey Chomiak is trying to get out that message after her wife and kids were the objects of a some verbal barbs recently. Tammy Chomiak was at a downtown Maple Ridge coffee shop when a stranger asked why she would bring her kids there. In her Facebook post, Stacey said the two kids were loud, but said the comments was upsetting.

“Friends, we can do better. We are all a little (lot) tired and sad and maybe just plain angry with the state of the world right now,” Stacey said on Facebook. “But we can do better,” she adds.

And last Thursday, Tammy was in a thrift store with her kids when she heard similar comments and a another woman asked her why she would bring the stroller and her two kids into the store.

Tammy was just taking her kids on an outing, explained Stacey. But going anywhere with small kids isn’t easy. Many parents today are exhausted, trying to juggle busy lives, adding that harsh comments from others are discouraging.

Such comments could result from people expecting everything to be comfortable and not to be inconvenienced. “I just think we don’t live alone in this world and it’s not always going to be the most convenient or the most comfortable. If you make someone happy, then all of a sudden you feel happy and then that spreads. Whereas, negativity also spreads really fast,” Stacey said. She just wants people to take the other way.

“Sometimes, it only takes a mildly annoyed comment to plummet someone into depression, or just plain, ruin the rest of their day. Don’t be the straw that breaks someone’s back. I refuse to be,” Stacey said. She added her comments are not directed towards Maple Ridge but everywhere.

She asking people to smile more, to be encouraging, to ask either how they are and care a bit.

“Waiting for your coffee, passing people on the street, around your co-workers … just do better. Smile more. Encourage people.

“Every interaction, big or small, makes a difference. Every one,” she said.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer
Next story
Alberta woman dies in confrontation with police after calling for help

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

‘Absolutely, utterly destroyed:’ Mission man, dog return from deployment to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

Andy Krzus and his Belgian shepherd Nika were part of a 13-member urban search and rescue team

Kanaka Open Mic features the musical group Trilogy

The popular open mic is heading into its 11th year

Allco Fish Hatchery celebrates 40 in Maple Ridge

Rain fails to dampen spirits at annual Rivers Day event

Play examines seniors and social media in the age of instant gratification

View From a Window is being presented October 13 in Maple Ridge

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

B.C. police chief to speak to Liberal candidate after second ad appears featuring photo of officer

Jati Sidhu had said an ad with the same photo posted last Friday was ‘not appropriate’

Stolen iPhone leads Abbotsford Police to 260 marijuana plants

Search warrant at west Abbotsford home leads to seizure of plants

Three B.C. moms to launch CBD-infused water

Three friends say benefits may include anxiety relief, pain management

B.C. students empowered to ‘shift the vote’ this election

B.C. Federation of Students launches ‘Our Time is Now’ campaign

Justice rules B.C. man gave statement of own free will

Defence wanted Vernon’s Curtis Sagmoen’s video interview with police deemed inadmissible

MEC and LUSH stores to close on Friday for global climate strikes

Retailers will be closed on Sept. 27 so that staff can march in demonstrations

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Most Read