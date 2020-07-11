Megan Kinnee, 19, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018.

Maple Ridge mom wants justice on two-year anniversary of daughter’s death

Megan Kinnee, 19, died July 13, 2018 after motorcycle crash in Abbotsford

This coming Monday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Bree Kinnee’ daughter, and the Maple Ridge woman feels like justice will never be realized for Megan.

Megan was 19 when she was killed. She was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend, Harrison Heth-Klems, when it crashed into an SUV in Abbotsford.

They were both thrown off the bike. Megan died instantly, and her boyfriend was taken to hospital in critical condition.

He survived.

Heth-Klems, 25, has since been charged in connection with Megan’s death. The charge of dangerous driving causing death was laid last July, and the case is set to be heard in court next spring.

READ MORE: Charge laid in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

It can’t come soon enough for Kinnee.

Mom is upset that Megan’s boyfriend has not pleaded guilty and hopes he will pay for his role in her death.

READ MORE: Grieving mom speaks out about daughter killed in motorcycle crash

Dan McLaughlin, communications officer for Prosecution Service B.C., confirmed Heth-Klems is set to go to trial next April in Abbotsford Provincial Courts, with a pre-trial conference set for March 2.

McLaughlin could not say at this time whether Heth-Klems is intending to plead guilty or not, but confirmed he has elected to be tried by judge instead of opting for a jury trial.

Megan had just graduated from John Casablancas Institute – a fashion, makeup, hair, and beauty school in Vancouver – at the time of the crash.

“She had just started to blossom. And if he hadn’t walked into our lives, she’d still be here, plain and simple. I want justice for my Megan.”


