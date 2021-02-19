Maple Ridge Mountie gets FreezinForAReason

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Josh Brushett taking the Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC. (Special to The News)

Video of a Ridge Meadows Mountie getting doused with buckets, hit with a fire hose and taking a broadside of water balloons is all for a good cause.

RCMP Const. Josh Brushett has posted a video showing some of the ways you can get involved in the Virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC, which kicks off on Saturday. His video is good for a chuckle and gets people #FreezinForAReason.

In his post, this good sport thanks the City of Maple Ridge Firefighters, who can be heard laughing at his misfortune on the video.

Brushett says “Everyone can join the fun and make a difference for SOBC athletes across the province. Sign up and fundraise, then take the Plunge between Feb, 20 and March 7.”

The idea is that participants show their courage – as Brushett clearly did in making the video – with their own creative Virtual Polar Plunge. They can jump into icewater tubs, run through sprinklers, dive into a snowbank or whatever.

People can register for the event as teams or individuals, take donations for Special O, and share on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. Tag SpecialOlympicsBC to be eligible for prizes.

Check out www.plunge4specialolympics.com for information or to make a donation.