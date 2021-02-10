Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)

Maple Ridge Mounties fill their jail cells on Monday night

Ridge Meadows RCMP let their Twitter followers know about a big day for serving warrants this week.

A strategic warrant enforcement team was able to execute six arrests on Monday (Feb. 8), as well as nine warrants.

READ MORE:Pitt Meadows could pay over $18 million for RCMP office

Const. Julie Klaussner said the warrant round-up is one of the strategies the detachment will be deploying to ensure public safety.

‘It’s for the purpose of holding offenders accountable for their conduct upon release,” she said, while noting locating people with outstanding warrants, is part of the regular duties of RCMP officers.

Examples of the warrants executed included ones for theft and breach of conditions.

“The RCMP wants offenders to know they need to remain diligent to their conditions and any criminal activity will not be tolerated,” Klaussner said.

“The warrant round-up is one example of the Ridge Meadows RCMP’s commitment to support the strategic priorities of the RCMP and the cities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in the support of Crime Reduction and Community Safety.”

