Maple Ridge moving on rec pot bylaw

Back for third reading a day before legalization in Canada

Recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada, as of this Oct. 17. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge has given first and second reading to bylaw changes that will clear the way for recreational pot to be sold within city boundaries.

Council, earlier this month, told staff to write up the changes, which would allow recreational pot retailers within commercial zones, subject to certain conditions, such as being located greater than 200 metres from schools.

Pot stores also cannot be located within a kilometre of each other.

Given such restrictions, Maple Ridge would allow only about four or five stores, once legalization takes place Oct. 17.

B.C. government regulations give cities a veto over whether any pot shop opens anywhere in the city.

The bylaw changes now have to go to public hearing on Oct. 9, then back to council for third reading on Oct. 16, a day before legalization across Canada takes place and four days before the civic election.

Coun. Bob Masse liked what he considered to be council’s “proceed cautiously” approach.

He’s also comforted by the fact the government will control the wholesale supply.

Potential store owners have to apply to the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch in order to get a retail licence. That branch then refers the application to the local city council, which can support or deny the application.

Masse said it was interesting that Pitt Meadows planned on banning pot shops, but noted both Langley city and township were doing the same.

“I would think it may just be … taking that precautionary approach. Let’s wait and see what happens. I’m certain they’re [Pitt Meadows] aware of our discussions, they [Pitt Meadows residents] won’t have to go that far.”