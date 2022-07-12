Maple Ridge MP calls on government to help more Ukrainians

Refugees from Ukraine arriving in Maple Ridge receive donations of clothing. (Ahmed Yousef/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton is accusing the federal government of dragging its feet in helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing from the Russian invasion of their country.

A humanitarian flight brought 230 Ukrainians to Regina on July 5, making headlines across the country, but the Conservative politician said Canadians want to do more to help. Dalton lobbied to make the flight happen.

“This flight and other potential flights were being blocked by the Liberal government. I brought up during Question Period in Parliament. The next day, permission was granted,” said Dalton on his Facebook Page.

“Thanks to the Saskatchewan government and non-profit organizations for stepping to the plate.

“We are hoping to see a flight come to B.C. bringing refugees here and humanitarian aid back. Federal and provincial help has been quite limited here in B.C. unfortunately.”

Dalton told The News he was contacted by a pilot involved in the humanitarian effort, who said his company is flying war refugees to Italy, Spain and other countries, and bringing aid back to the war-torn Ukraine. But they aren’t landing in Canada due to red tape.

“This government claims to care about refugees, but again it is just lip service,” said Dalton in Question Period. “Comlux Aviation has offered a commercial airline to provide humanitarian flights to Ukraine for free. Just one problem. They keep running into red tape from this Liberal government.”

“The Ukrainians are desperate both for aid and for safe haven here in Canada,” he said.

Dalton called on the the minister involved to intervene, to allow the airline to provide Ukrainians with relief. Permission was given the next day, he said.

The Ukrainian people arrived on a flight from Warsaw, Poland. That flight brought the number of Ukrainians in Saskatchewan to 1,000.

Dalton said Ukrainians are able to easily settle in Canada when they have family here, but those who don’t are not being treated like refugees escaping conflict, he said.

“They’re not being supported like refugees,” he said.

They are being fast-tracked in immigration.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada has increased immigration targets and “continues to proudly welcome refugees from around the world, and that we’re committed to working together to get there for those in need.”

I spent some time with @FilippoGrandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for @Refugees, today. We spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the ongoing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, and Canada’s continued leadership and contributions to the international response. pic.twitter.com/JrmFuGUX7E — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2022

In June, the government announced Ukrainians arriving in Canada can apply for transitional financial assistance, to help meet basic needs such as transportation and long-term housing. It is a one-time payment of $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child, available to those with work permits, study permits, temporary resident permits or visitor records.

Dalton noted few couples are arriving, because men are staying in the country to fight the invasion. Most of those arriving are women, children and seniors.

Dalton was complimentary of the efforts of the Ridge Meadows Ukrainian Welcoming Committee.

City councillor Gordy Robson, who is a member of the committee, and is also helping to house refugees, said the committee is now serving 36 households and over 100 people from Ukraine.

