Maple Ridge MP hosts morning meeting on budget

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is trying to shed some light on federal finances, with discussion involving local MP Dan Ruimy.

Ruimy, MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge, will give an in-depth look at the latest measures in the federal budget.

The document is titled Budget 2019: Investing in the Middle Class, and the discussion on that takes place April 24, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., at Ruimy’s office on Lougheed Highway in downtown Maple Ridge.

It will also give an overview of the Canadian economy.

Anyone who wants to attend should contact the chamber’s website.

Ruimy is seeking re-election in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in the Oct. 21 federal election. Former B.C. Liberal MLA, Marc Dalton, is running for the Conservative party.