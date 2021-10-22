Maple Ridge Museum offering free cemetery walking tours

People will need to pre-register for the tours. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Museum is giving people a chance to explore the history of the cemetery this spooky season.

The museum is hosting two free walking tours of the cemetery on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The tour will take people through one of the oldest operated cemeteries in the Lower Mainland and will explore a variety of pioneering families with the oldest burials at the southern end.

The tour will also help people understand design and symbolism, as well as the variety of materials used in the grave markers and how they hold up over time.

While the tours are free, the museum will welcome and accept cash donations for the Maple Ridge Historical Society.

Those wanting to take the tour will need to pre-register for the free event and will be able to sign up by visiting: https://mrhscemeterytours.eventbrite.ca.

While the tour will continue through light rain, if it rains heavily, the tour will be cancelled and participants will be notified via email two hours before their tour.

The museum is planning to hold additional tour dates in the coming days.

If people have questions, they can email: mrm.outreach@gmail.com with the subject “Cemetery Tour” or phone the museum at 604-463-5311.