The holiday ornament-making sessions will take place at the Maple Ridge Museum on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will give participants a chance to make their very own decorations for their Christmas tree. (Black Press Media file)

Maple Ridge Museum offers ornament making sessions in time for holidays

The Dec. 10 event will show people how to make 3 ornaments for their Christmas Tree

The Maple Ridge Museum is getting into the holiday spirit by offering people the chance to make holiday ornaments to add to their trees.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, the museum will have a variety of materials available for people to use and will be instructing attendees on how to construct their own ornaments using several different techniques.

At the end of the event, everyone will have three handmade ornaments to take home with them for the holidays.

The museum is also supplying hot chocolate and treats for everyone to enjoy while doing their crafting.

Registration is required to attend the event and will cost $5 per person, with a minimum age of 5 years old.

The ornament-making will happen in two different sessions on Saturday, Dec. 10. The first session will run from 11 a.m. to noon, with the second happening from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the museum, the second session is already full, but the first session still has some spots available.

Registration and more information are available at http://mapleridgemuseum.org/events/.

Christmas Holidays and Seasonal Events maple ridge Museum museums-and-galleries

