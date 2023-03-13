Maple Ridge Museum prepares for its AGM and annual feast

The AGM will take place at St. Andrews Heritage Church Hall on March 23

Julie Koehn, in addition to being a founder of the Ridge Meadows Recycling Society, is also the current secretary for the Maple Ridge Historical Society board of directors. (Julie Koehn/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Historical Society will be coming together to feast and be merry at their annual general meeting (AGM) on March 23.

In addition to providing details on what the society has accomplished in the past year, there will also be a potluck meal and voting to determine the new board of directors.

The meal will start at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Andrews Heritage Church Hall, with the AGM presentation following it at 7 p.m.

“Bring a savoury or sweet dish to share with everyone,” said the historical society. “If you are feeling bold bring something on theme, important to your family or heritage. Plates, cutlery, and drinks are all provided.”

The society is encouraging all of its members to attend, and even those who aren’t yet members but are interested in joining.

The AGM will take place on Thursday, March 23, at 22279 116 Ave.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

