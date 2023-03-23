Paws for Hope is one of the three Maple Ridge non-profits to receive provincial gaming grants. (Paws for Hope Facebook/Special to The News)

Paws for Hope is one of the three Maple Ridge non-profits to receive provincial gaming grants. (Paws for Hope Facebook/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge non-profits supported by gaming grants

Paws for Hope, ARMS and KEEPS given grants from province

The province announced funding for three Maple Ridge non-profit organizations on Thursday morning.

More than $140,000 from the Community Gaming Grants program will go to keeping animals safe and protecting local ecosystems.

The funds were given to:

• Paws for Hope Animal Foundation $64,000

• Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) $54,450

• Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society (KEEPS) $24,000

Paws for Hope is an organization that works to prevent harm to animals through education and advocacy, and supports pet owners who are struggling to afford veterinary care for their pets. The group says inadequate access to vet care is the number one animal welfare issue in Canada.

ARMS and KEEPS both work to protect and restore salmon habitat on waterways in Maple Ridge. They rear salmon from hatcheries, and educate the public through school tours and community events.

“Our government knows that when it comes to protecting the environment and animals, local organizations know the needs of their community best,” said Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows. “That’s why we are providing these grants to exceptional local organizations that work to make our communities stronger by protecting nature and animals.”

“Not-for-profit organizations work towards a safer and more sustainable future for both the people and the animals in our community,” says Bob D’Eith. “It’s great that our government is supporting their important work so they can make the community a better place for current and future generations to enjoy.”

These grants were distributed as part of more than $12 million in new funding for public safety and environment programs. It will support 281 non-profit organizations throughout B.C.

