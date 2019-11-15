Latest concept for Albion flats east of Jim Robson Way. Contributed

Maple Ridge OKs mixed-use plan for Albion flats

Ideas for east side of Jim Robson Way

Maple Ridge council has approved a rough plan for the Albion flats and is now sending it to the Agricultural Land Commission foer feedback.

Politicians told staff to create a mix of commercial, business park and residential uses for the high-profile parcel of land on Lougheed Highway, east of Jim Robson Way.

Deciding the future of the property has taken about 20 years and the city needs to explain how its plan will fit with the land commission’s objectives, Mayor Mike Morden said at council’s Nov. 12 workshop.

The plan calls for a mixed-use commercial node next to 240th Street, to tie in more closely with the adjoining Albion suburb.

Ground-floor office space is also earmarked for Lougheed Highway, east of Jim Robson Way, with residential uses above commercial and office space.

A staff report said that, in July, council evaluated two possible plans for the area, one of which focused more on industrial and business park uses, while the other contained retail, light industrial, office and residential. Council supported the latter.

Other components include a multi-storey parkade structure, along with a water retention pond for stormwater drainage. A riparian strip for Mainstone Creek would run parallel to Lougheed Highway.

Coun. Gordy Robson, though, said there wasn’t enough focus on transportation in the plan, “so we know where we’re going with transit.”

Council will present the plan to the land commission in December, then make refinements and then formally submit an application for block land exclusion from the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The commission, in previous years, told the city it would consider an application for the property on the east side of Jim Robson Way, provided the city improve drainage for the farmland on the west side of that road and which won’t be allowed to be excluded from the reserve.

Planning director Chuck Goddard told council that staff met with property owners in the area last summer and they support the plan.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Land on the west side of Jim Robson Way in Albion flats, must stay in Agricultural Land Reserve, said land commission. THE NEWS/files

Previous story
Falling tree crushes front of SUV carrying Surrey woman, granddaughters

Just Posted

Maple Ridge OKs mixed-use plan for Albion flats

Ideas for east side of Jim Robson Way

Maple Ridge charity filling shoeboxes with love

Boxes will be donated to children in West Africa and Latin America

Friends in Need Food Bank doing seniors outreach

New food bank days in Maple Ridge and soon Pitt Meadows

Two Maple Ridge women of distinction nominated for award

The Women Influencers Awards takes place on Sunday, Nov. 17

UPDATE: Union protests rising violence in B.C. prisons

Noon-hour event at Alouette Correctional Centre for Women

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Falling tree crushes front of SUV carrying Surrey woman, granddaughters

Linda Simpson wants city to assess safety of roadside trees, following harrowing experience

Toxic smell returns to Abbotsford elementary school raising health concerns for students, teachers and parents

King Traditional Elementary suffers daily from neighbouring waste-storage facility’s stench

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read