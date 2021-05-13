Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area sees COVID-19 cases fall for fifth week

Geographic distribution of COVID-19 by local health area, from the BC Centre for Disease Control, for the week ending May 8. (Special to The News)

For the fifth straight week, the number of cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have fallen.

The latest COVID-19 case counts from the BC Centre for Disease Control show there were 91 positive tests in the two cities for the week ending May 8. That is down slightly from 97 the week before.

The case counts hit a high of 231 in the week of March 28 to April 3, and have been falling each week since.

Neighbouring communities are also seeing their case counts fall, with Surrey recording a significant drop from 1,671 to 1,409 last week.

The CDC publishes a weekly map showing the distribution of cases. Cities with higher case counts are generally shaded darker, and the map is considerably lighter this week. The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area is still showing an average daily rate of 10-15 cases per 100,000 population.

Even with falling case counts overall, another business in Maple Ridge has been ordered closed by the Fraser Health Authority. The White Spot at 20855 Lougheed Highway was ordered closed on May 10.

Under provincial health orders, when three or more people in a workplace have COVID-19, with likely transmission in the workplace, the workplace will be ordered to close unless it is in the overriding public interest to keep it open.

These closures generally last 10 days.