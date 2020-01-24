Uber is going to be all over Metro Vancouver. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows await Lyft, Uber

Licensing announcement expected next week

With the Passenger Transportation Board approving Uber and Lyft in Metro Vancouver on Thursday, it could be just days until the ride hailing services arrive in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall expects an announcement next Friday on a regional licencing system for ride hailing services.

Read more: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

“I’m anticipating that it’s all going to come together. It will make things a lot better for everybody in the Metro Vancouver area,” Dingwall said.

Metro Vancouver mayors voted in December to fast-track a regional business licence, with an initial deadline of the end of January.

Once the licence is approved by Metro Vancouver mayor’s council, each city will have to vote on if it will take part.

The licencing system also means that each city will get a share of revenue from rides within its border, Dingwall added.

“I think it’s just a brand new service to the Metro Vancouver area. It’s going to be a really good service for all of us,” Dingwall said.

Some cities are looking at designating only certain areas for ride hailing pickup and dropoff can take place, but Pitt Meadows isn’t of them, Dingwall said, adding that’s being done for reasons of congestion.

Read more: Maple Ridge tells premier, get going on Uber

He expects the service to begin once the licencing system is in place.

Both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge councils earlier wrote to Premier John Horgan asking that the service be implemented.

“Let’s get it going as fast as possible,” Coun. Ahmed Yousef said Friday.

Maple Ridge’s letter from December 2018, noted that “with a population of close to 83,000 citizens spread across 147.5 square kilometers, Maple Ridge is a large and dispersed suburban community.

“Due to limited taxi and public transit service, citizens are often left waiting hours for transportation. This creates a barrier for some resident in accessing local business, community services and local activities that are integral to a vibrant community. It also makes it more difficult for people enjoying a night out to find a safe ride home.”


